Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.05 and last traded at $119.54. Approximately 2,238,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,431,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 81,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 40,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

