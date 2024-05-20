Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $802.98 and last traded at $797.88. Approximately 299,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,981,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.08.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $354.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $735.49 and its 200-day moving average is $688.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.