Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,583 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $189,959,000 after buying an additional 1,480,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,982,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

