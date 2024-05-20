Renaissance Group LLC Increases Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 134,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,286,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.49. 568,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,830. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

