Renaissance Group LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Perion Network worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

PERI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. 390,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,413. The stock has a market cap of $578.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

