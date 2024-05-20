Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 21,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.56. 1,150,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

