Renaissance Group LLC Sells 4,054 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $35,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 203.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.24. 827,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

