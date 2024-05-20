Renaissance Group LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.12% of AXIS Capital worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,503,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $7,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,924,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.95. 427,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

