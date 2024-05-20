Renaissance Group LLC Has $25.22 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.28% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after buying an additional 826,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $50,994,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after buying an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.69. 1,911,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

