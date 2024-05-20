Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $145.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.