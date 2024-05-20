Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.
Xylem Stock Performance
Shares of XYL stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $145.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem
In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
