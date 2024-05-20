L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 6,156 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.22. 1,436,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

