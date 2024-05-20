Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Visa by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 50,262 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,213,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $576,192,000 after purchasing an additional 404,838 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 344,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $278.54. 5,425,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.94. The company has a market cap of $509.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

