Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $467.08. 735,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,382. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.