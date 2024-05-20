Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,627 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $33,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MSI traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $368.43. The stock had a trading volume of 290,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $369.59.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

