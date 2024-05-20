D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

PEP traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.22. 1,630,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $247.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

