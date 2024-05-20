Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 125,793 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,793 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $194,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 50,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.87. 8,309,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,584,303. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

