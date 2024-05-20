Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $30,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 311,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $564.34. 76,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $609.73 and its 200-day moving average is $596.05.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.