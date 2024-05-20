Renaissance Group LLC Has $36 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $468.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,315,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723,037. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.95 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.26 and its 200 day moving average is $421.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

