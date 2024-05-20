Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.86. 1,932,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.