Newport Trust Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 709,883 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,483. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

