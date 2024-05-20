Newport Trust Company LLC Acquires 10,684 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Belden worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Belden by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Belden by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Belden by 17.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Belden by 100.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.43. 191,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.