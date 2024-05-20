The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,767 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 1.18% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $47,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.61. 2,065,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. HSBC lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

