Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 16,063 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 328,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 276,408 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 76.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 282.3% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

PM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,350. The firm has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

