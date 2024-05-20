Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Raised by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,909 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 2.13% of Whirlpool worth $142,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.62. 1,090,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,286. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $90.48 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

