United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Decreased by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,758,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,587 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises about 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $155,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $41,114,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.62. 5,516,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,816,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

