Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s accounts for 5.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 30.84% of Dillard’s worth $2,019,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $435.85. 82,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

