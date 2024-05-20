Newport Trust Company LLC Has $4.12 Billion Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,872,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 417,232 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 11.0% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $4,121,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after buying an additional 275,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,110,000 after buying an additional 198,185 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $300.23. 940,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $301.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

