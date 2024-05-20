3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,081,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207,694 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.3% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 1.46% of 3M worth $883,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 30.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 25.2% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 54,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 21.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

3M Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.21. 3,832,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.