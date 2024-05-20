Newport Trust Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,119 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $570,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

ELV stock traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $541.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $547.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

