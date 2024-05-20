O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. MongoDB comprises approximately 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 10,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,034 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $37,482,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 314.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.01. The stock had a trading volume of 650,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $267.68 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

