TrueFi (TRU) Trading 21.6% Higher This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $147.26 million and $13.36 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,137,999,604 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,137,976,930.0130541 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12939685 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $8,896,786.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

