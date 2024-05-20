Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $467.08. The stock had a trading volume of 735,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,120. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

