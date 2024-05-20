Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 1.8%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.42 and last traded at $188.28. Approximately 2,135,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,144,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

