Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.33

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 823506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

