Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.84

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 135928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNP

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $905.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.03). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth $201,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth $214,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.