Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.26

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 1894421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $399,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.