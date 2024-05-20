6,712 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 0.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 631,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 286,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 417,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $1.115 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMX. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

