STF Management LP Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

STF Management LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.52. 1,696,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,368. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

