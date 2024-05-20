STF Management LP Acquires 178 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

STF Management LP lifted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Onsemi by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,124. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

