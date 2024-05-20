STF Management LP Purchases 386 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.46. 5,387,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,060. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 51.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,818,403. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

