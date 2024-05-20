Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $527,239,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,464. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

