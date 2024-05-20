STF Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

STF Management LP lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,913,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.84. The company had a trading volume of 686,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

