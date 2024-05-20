D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $36.66 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

GOOG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,151,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

