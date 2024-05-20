BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.68

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 82597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get BrightView alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BrightView

BrightView Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BrightView by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 977.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.