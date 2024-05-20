Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,739 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $517,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 201,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,111,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $487.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $488.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.95 and a 200-day moving average of $449.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

