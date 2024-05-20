STF Management LP Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $619,584,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5 %

ABNB stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.37. 3,741,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

