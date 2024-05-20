D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,994 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $6.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,410. The company has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.48 and its 200 day moving average is $311.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

