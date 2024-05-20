Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996,045 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.38% of U.S. Bancorp worth $258,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.