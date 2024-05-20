D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 446 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $49,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.19. The stock had a trading volume of 386,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,470. The company has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.76. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

