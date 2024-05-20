Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.64. 1,183,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.27. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

